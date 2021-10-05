Foreign Secretary Shringla meets Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa, reaffirms strong ties of friendship between India and Sri Lanka

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka, that began on Saturday, to review the bilateral ties between India and the island nation. Photo: Twitter/@IndiainSL

Colombo

05 October 2021 16:21 IST

Foreign Secretary Shringla is on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka, that began on Saturday, to review the bilateral ties between India and the island nation

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on October 5 called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and discussed ways to further advance the comprehensive bilateral partnership at all levels and reaffirmed the strong ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Mr. Shringla is on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka, that began on Saturday, to review the bilateral ties between India and the island nation.

“Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla called on President HE Gotabaya Rajapaksa @GotabayaR today,” the High Commission of India (HCI) in Colombo said in a tweet.

Advertising

Advertising

“They reaffirmed the strong ties of friendship & cooperation between India & Sri Lanka and discussed ways to further advance this comprehensive partnership at all levels,” it said.

The meeting took place a day after the President returned from the U.S. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was in New York to attend the annual U.N. General Assembly.

The Foreign Secretary also interacted with the Indian High Commission officers at the Mission premises.

“Team HCI is truly grateful for his words of encouragement and support,” the IHC said in another tweet.

On October 4, Mr. Shringla had a “productive discussion” with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on further consolidating the multifaceted bilateral partnership. He also held delegation-level meetings with his Lankan counterpart Admiral (Retd.) Prof. Jayanath Colombage during which they reviewed bilateral cooperation.

He also called on Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris and discussed bilateral ties in all spheres.

During a meeting with the Tamil leaders on October 4, Mr. Shringla reaffirmed India’s commitment to protect the rights of Sri Lanka’s minority Tamil community through full implementation of the 13th Amendment, early convening of Provincial Council elections and achieving reconciliation.

India has been consistently calling upon Sri Lanka to fulfill its commitments to protect the interests of the Tamil community and preserve the island nation’s character as a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society.

The 13th Amendment provides for devolution of power to the Tamil community. India has been pressing Sri Lanka to implement the 13th amendment which was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.