Foreign Secretary Kwatra’s talks in Nepal to focus on plans for Prachanda’s India visit

February 10, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra will visit Kathmandu during February 13-14, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday. The visit will mark the first high-level outreach from India since the Left-dominated government of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ came to power last December. Mr. Prachanda has not visited any foreign destination since coming to power and it is understood that his plans for a possible visit to India will feature prominently during the bilateral exchanges that Mr. Kwatra will have during this tour.

“This will be the first standalone visit of the Foreign Secretary to Nepal since he assumed charge. The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy,” said the MEA.

During the visit, Mr. Kwatra will hold discussions with his Nepalese counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal. Mr. Prachanda was sworn in on December 26, 2022 after former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist-Centre formed a post-poll coalition to replace the previous ruling combination led by the Nepali Congress.

Presidential election

The Nepalese government survived a scare on January 27 when Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane resigned after the Supreme Court of Nepal declared that he did not possess Nepalese citizenship. Mr. Prachanda has not appointed a new Home Minister as focus of Kathmandu’s politics has shifted to the upcoming Presidential election which is reportedly causing tension within the ruling coalition as both the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and the CPN-UML are eager to pitch their candidates for the top job.

Mr. Kwatra’s visit will give both sides an opportunity to discuss the territorial dispute which erupted in November 2019 with India publishing a new political map. Subsequently, Nepal published its national insignia which showed the Lipulek-Kalapani-Limpiadhura region of Uttarakhand in the Nepalese national map. The period of turmoil in bilateral ties also coincided with Mr. Kwatra’s stint as India’s ambassador to Nepal before he took charge as the Foreign Secretary on April 30, 2022.