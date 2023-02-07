Foreign Secretary Kwatra attends meeting in Paris on India-France-UAE cooperation

February 07, 2023 12:25 am | Updated February 06, 2023 10:56 pm IST - New Delhi

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra attended a meeting in Paris on cooperation among India, France and the UAE in areas of defence, energy and environment under a trilateral framework.

Mr. Kwatra is on a visit to France from February 5 to 7.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said he participated in the 'Focal Points' meeting of the India-France-UAE trilateral dialogue, launched in September last year by the Foreign Ministers of the three countries.

The three countries on February 4 unveiled an ambitious roadmap for cooperation in a plethora of areas, including defence, energy and technology, under the trilateral framework.

The roadmap was finalised during a phone conversation among External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, his French counterpart Catherine Colonna and UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. A joint statement was issued following the telephonic talks.

The MEA said as a follow up to the roadmap adopted by the Foreign Ministers, there was discussion on practical steps to take forward cooperation in areas of defence, energy and environment, innovation and people-to-people exchanges.

"They agreed to remain in touch and regularly review progress on the trilateral roadmap," it said in a statement.

