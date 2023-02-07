HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foreign Secretary Kwatra attends meeting in Paris on India-France-UAE cooperation

Vinay Kwatra participated in the 'Focal Points' meeting of the India-France-UAE trilateral dialogue, launched in September last year by the Foreign Ministers of the three countries

February 07, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Foreign Secretary of India Amb. Vinay Mohan Kwatra and others during a meeting of the India-France-UAE trilateral dialogue, in Paris, on February 6, 2023.

Foreign Secretary of India Amb. Vinay Mohan Kwatra and others during a meeting of the India-France-UAE trilateral dialogue, in Paris, on February 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra attended a meeting in Paris on cooperation among India, France and the UAE in areas of defence, energy and environment under a trilateral framework.

Mr. Kwatra is on a visit to France from February 5 to 7.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said he participated in the 'Focal Points' meeting of the India-France-UAE trilateral dialogue, launched in September last year by the Foreign Ministers of the three countries.

The three countries on February 4 unveiled an ambitious roadmap for cooperation in a plethora of areas, including defence, energy and technology, under the trilateral framework.

The roadmap was finalised during a phone conversation among External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, his French counterpart Catherine Colonna and UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. A joint statement was issued following the telephonic talks.

The MEA said as a follow up to the roadmap adopted by the Foreign Ministers, there was discussion on practical steps to take forward cooperation in areas of defence, energy and environment, innovation and people-to-people exchanges.

"They agreed to remain in touch and regularly review progress on the trilateral roadmap," it said in a statement.

Related Topics

France

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.