Foreign policy is aimed at serving people: Jaishankar

Our daily lives are increasingly influenced by foreign developments, says External Affairs Minister

Our daily lives are increasingly influenced by foreign developments, says External Affairs Minister

The daily lives of Indians are increasingly being influenced by developments abroad, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in a speech at the St Stephens College in the University of Delhi. Delivering the MRF Distinguished Alumni Annual Lecture on Thursday, he highlighted the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine and said the foreign policy of India was aimed at serving the people.

“Think for a moment as an Indian student who happened to be in Ukraine on February 24 this year. Concerned about your educational prospects and you found yourself in the middle of a serious conflict and it’s not just you but also 20,000 fellow nationals and millions of Ukrainians who are trying to get out of the country; and in the highly impacted cities there are physical dangers. This is when you look for support from your government and extrication and indeed this is when the entire foreign policy apparatus that swings into action,” said Mr. Jaishankar, elaborating on the way the Indian leadership reached out to the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to evacuate its nationals from Ukraine.

The Minister said people should be alert to external developments as they mattered at home. “Foreign policy matters not just in distress situations. It could determine your security and your job, the quality of your life and as we discovered recently, even your health. It shapes what you hold dear like pride, values, your reputation and image,” said Mr. Jaishankar.

The Minister focused on the India-Bangladesh Land Boundary Agreement of 2015 as an example of how diplomatic agreements could increase connectivity and help in improving human conditions.

Gulf workers

Mr. Jaishankar said the government was aware about the safety of Indian workers in the Gulf and reiterated that it was trying to ensure better workplace for them.

“Community welfare and cultural concerns too are subjects of our attention. The largest numbers with the greatest need are in the Gulf. Their well being is of utmost priority and that have been fully reflected in our policymaking. The agreement on the rights of the domestic workers that we concluded recently with Kuwait is a very good illustration of our commitment to ensure a better workplace abroad for our people,” said Mr. Jaishankar.