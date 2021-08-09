Foreign nationals can get vaccination in India

Representational image.

New Delhi

09 August 2021 19:53 IST

Can use passport as ID document to register on CoWin portal, says Health Ministry

Foreign nationals residing in India have been allowed to register on the CoWin portal to take COVID-19 vaccines. The Health Ministry on Monday said foreign nationals can use their passport as an identity document to register.

“A significant number of foreign nationals are living in India, especially in large metropolitan areas. In these areas, the potential of spread of COVID-19 is high due to higher population density. To counter any possibility of such occurrence, it is important to vaccinate all eligible persons,” the Ministry said in a release.

It added that the initiative will ensure the safety of foreign nationals residing in India and also bring down the possibility of further transmission from unvaccinated persons. “It will also ensure overall safety from further transmission of COVID-19 virus,” said the Ministry.

Advertising

Advertising