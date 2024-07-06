Foreign Medical Graduate Examination being conducted amidst tight security, says Health Ministry

In the light of the recent paper leak fiascos including NEET UG 2024 and UGC NET, the central government, its various ministries including Education, Health and Home Affairs are strengthening co-ordination for upcoming exams.

According to a public statement released by Ministry of Health, the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE)June 2024 Session is scheduled to be held on July 6, 2024 at 71 centres in 50 cities in 21 States. 255 appraisers have been appointed for 71 centres. 53 faculty members have been appointed as flying squad. Director General of Health Services has nominated 71 members to visit the exam centres. 42 National Board of Examination Medical Sciences (NBEMS) staff has been deputed at these centres.

A total of 35819 candidates are scheduled to take the exam on July 6.

The content was successfully downloaded at all test centres. The examination started at all examination centres smoothly. A team of officers from Ministry of Home Affairs has visited NBEMS HQ. No untoward incidence has been reported.

Command centre has been set up at the NBEMS HQ, Dwarka where Governing Body members, senior NBEMS officers, technical team of 20 TCS officials, almost 150 NBEMS officials, senior officers of Ministry of Home’s I4C team and officers from local police administration are keeping a close watch on the progress of examination. Each and every test centre is monitored through Live CCTV feed. Ground team of TCS officials are attending to the operational and logistics issues at the test centres.

It was stated that the NEET-PG exams will be conducted on August 11, 2024 in two shifts. It was scheduled for June 23 but was postponed on June 22 — few hours before the exam.