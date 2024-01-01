FORDA seeks timely release of UPSC vacancies for regular faculty posts in medical colleges

January 01, 2024 03:29 am | Updated December 31, 2023 10:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, seeking timely recruitment of regular faculty members in medical colleges and associated hospitals across the country.

“The process of appointing faculty through Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of medical education and healthcare in our country. However, it has come to our attention that there has been a significant paucity of vacancies released by UPSC for regular posts in certain clinical branches, including orthopaedics, medicine, surgery, and others, persisting for an alarming duration of up to four years,” the group said. It added that currently, valuable job opportunities seem to be increasingly replaced by contractual, and regular recruitment by ad hoc practices.

The letter further noted that FORDA is unable to discern any compelling reasons for the prolonged withholding of regular seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Establishing a secure and structured entry into teaching roles not only ensures the selection of qualified candidates but also fosters the continuity and excellence of our esteemed institutions,” the group said.

Seeking the urgent intervention of the Health Minister, the doctors have asked for the initiation of a comprehensive survey which should assess the status of vacant seats or those filled on a contractual basis and subsequently release a seat matrix through UPSC.

“This step is imperative not only for the welfare of our residents but also for the sustained growth and quality of our healthcare institutions,” the group said.

The letter finally noted that a holistic approach, rather than one driven by convenience, is essential to address the existing infrastructure constraints in our hospitals. “We appreciate your attention to this matter and trust that your intervention will safeguard the future of medical professionals and, by extension, our healthcare system,” the doctors added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.