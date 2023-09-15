HamberMenu
Anantnag encounter | Forces use drones, fire mortar shells 

Drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of the terrorists in the forest area on a hilly terrain

September 15, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Army jawans during a search operation in a cordoned-off area during an encounter with militants in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on September 15, 2023.

Army jawans during a search operation in a cordoned-off area during an encounter with militants in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on September 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of the terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area on a hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said as the operation to flush out the ultras entered the third day on September 15.

The terrorists killed four security personnel on Wednesday.

"The forces fired mortar shells on the terrain where they believe the terrorists are hiding, based on drone surveillance," the officials said.

The security forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area, they added.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday morning.

