Forces in and outside India trying to destabilise the country: PM Modi

PM Modi urged the people of the country to identify this nexus of “urban Naxals” which he said is trying to break the country

Published - October 31, 2024 11:55 am IST - Ekta Nagar

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Ekta Diwas Parade at the Statue of Unity on the occasion Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Ekta Diwas Parade at the Statue of Unity on the occasion Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 31, 2024) said some forces in and outside India are trying to destabilise the country and spread anarchy to create a negative image of the nation in the world.

He was addressing a gathering near the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat’s Narmada district after paying floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the birth anniversary of India’s first Home Minister.

​Maoist setback: On the anti-Naxalite operations this year

Since 2014, Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary has been celebrated on October 31 as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’, or National Unity Day.

“Some forces in and outside India are trying to destabilise the country and spread anarchy to create a negative image of the nation in the world. They are trying to divide the country on caste lines and are against a developed India,” said the PM.

He urged the people of the country to identify this nexus of “urban Naxals” which he said is trying to break the country.

“As Naxalism is ending in jungles, a new model of urban Naxals is raising its head. Today urban Naxals target even those who say that you will remain safe if you remain united. We have to identify urban Naxals and unmask them,” he said, Though there were people who were skeptical of India’s unification, Sardar Patel made it possible, said Mr. Modi, adding that the country will celebrate Patel’s 150th birth anniversary for the next two years.

India will be free of Left Wing Extremism by March 2026, says Amit Shah

“Our nation is moving towards implementation of ‘one nation, one secular civil code’ which will strengthen our country. We are trying to roll out the ‘one nation, one election’ initiative, which will strengthen our democracy,” he said.

“For the first time in 70 years, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir has taken oath on the Constitution,” he said, adding that due to the government’s efforts in the past 10 years, Naxalism is counting its last breath in India.

October 31, 2024

