Forced to make emergency landing, CEC Rajiv Kumar spends night at far-flung Uttarakhand village

Published - October 17, 2024 12:06 pm IST - New Delhi

The helicopter took off on October 17 morning once the weather cleared and reached the Munsyari Tehsil headquarters safely after the CEC Rajiv Kumar’s helicopter was forced to make emergency landing

PTI

A helicopter with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on board reaches Munsyari, in Pithoragarh district, Wednesday. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Forced to make an emergency landing in a remote village near Munsiyari due to bad weather on Wednesday (October 16, 2024), Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar spent the night in an uninhabited house in sub-zero temperatures along with two pilots and two poll officials.

“The helicopter took off on Thursday (October 17) morning once the weather cleared and reached the Munsyari Tehsil headquarters safely,” sources said.

“Mr. Kumar was scheduled to visit the remote polling stations in Pithoragarh and 14 nearby villages to gain first-hand knowledge of the challenges faced by the election officials and the electorate in the high-altitude terrain,” the sources said.

According to Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Girish Goswami, the chopper, which was on its way to Milam Glacier, left at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

“However, due to the cloudy weather and low visibility, it landed on a helipad in Ralam village, 42 km away, at around 1.30 p.m.,” he said.

In the past too, Mr. Kumar had explored the remote polling locations in the region.

Soon after assuming charge in 2022, he trekked to one of the most distant polling stations at Dumak village in Chamoli district to experience the difficulties faced by the polling staff.

Following the visit, the district election officers reviewed and optimised the route maps for polling stations that required two to three days of trekking. A special backpack to carry EVMs also came into use for such harsh terrains.

