For the residents of Haryana’s Nuh, cow vigilante attacks remain a waking nightmare

Yusuf Khan was only 14 when his brother-in-law Rakbar, a resident of Tapkan village in Haryana’s Nuh, was beaten to death by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan’s Lalawandi village in 2018 over the suspicion of cattle smuggling. Forced to cut his education short, he began taking up odd jobs to help his widowed sister make ends meet. But today, a grown man, Yusuf says the unshakeable fear of another attack still makes him tremble.

Tapkan falls under Mewat, a district home to a sizeable number of Meo Muslims — none of whom are a stranger to the growing threat of vigilantism. Reports of lynching have trebled in the last decade, and only last week, a 26-year-old migrant from West Bengal was beaten to death in Charkhi Dadri over suspicions that he had eaten beef.

Yusuf’s goats dance around him, baaing while he talks. The eight members of the household have found space on the four charpoys in the verandah, and make to sleep. None of them have moved on from his brother-in-law’s death, says Yusuf, and neither have the families of other victims — be it Pehlu Khan in Nuh, Junaid and Nasir whose charred bodies were found in Bhiwani, or even Mohammed Akhlaq, who was killed by a mob in Dadri, U.P., in 2015.

“People are working in groups to ensure that we’re deprived of our living. They target us when we don’t pay them bribes, which go as high as ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh. These people pretend to be gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes) and get away with murder. Families here are living in fear, and we want change. We want to be heard,” says Yusuf, who now works as a dairy farmer and manages meat trade for an online company.

He recounts an ironic tale: before Rakbar was killed, he had told his wife Asmeena in what would be his last conversation with her that he was thinking of getting a cow, so that their children could have regular access to milk.

Last year, a sessions court in Alwar sentenced four persons to seven years’ imprisonment for Rakbar’s murder, while the fifth was acquitted due to lack of evidence. The judgment marked one of the first convictions in a case of cow vigilante violence.

Poll silence

Criticising the “rowdy” vigilantes, Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed, 58, says the BJP has promoted a culture of people taking law into their own hands. “The party hasn’t worked in the interest of the public. There has been no progress in education or medical facilities under their rule,” he says.

According to the district’s government website, Nuh possesses a 56% literacy rate — considerably lower than India’s national average of about 74% as of the 2011 census. Muslims form 79% of the 10-lakh-strong population. In the entire district, there are only three colleges and banks, and only two hospitals.

Mr. Ahmed says he intends to fight the elections, which are scheduled to be held on October 5, so that the people of Nuh can live like a community. “We are going to ensure everybody is safe and won’t be terrorised by people who masquerade as gau rakshaks,” he says.

“If us folk in Nuh bring up this issue, we’ll have another imminent attack on our hands. The fear has grown so palpable that people have stopped keeping cows in their farms as no one wants to die,” says Salamuddin, a 45-year-old advocate who practices in the area.

But BJP Nuh district president Narendra Patel rebuffs the issue as a “non-existent” one. “While fear over such attacks was rampant earlier, reports of incidents have since declined as the BJP government in Haryana has worked in the interest of the people and has taken strict action against those involved in cow smuggling,” he says.

He adds that if BJP comes to power again, it will continue to ensure due course of law and a strong sense of justice.

Laws for cows, but not people

But for people like Jaibuna, justice is a hollow word devoid of promise. The widow lives with her children in Jaisinghpur, located about 22 km from Tapkan on the fringes of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, in a dusty old house which has no gates.

The house is still known around town as Pehlu Khan’s house, even years after the 55-year-old dairy farmer was lynched to death by a 200-strong mob of cow vigilantes in Alwar in 2017. Hoping to return home from Jaipur with more cattle in order to increase milk production ahead of Ramadan, Khan was killed on the suspicion of smuggling despite showing the mob receipts of sale and purchase.

The ageing widow lowers herself into a chair slowly. “These incidents happen, videos get uploaded to social media, the media has a field day, but eventually, everything dies down. Where is the government? Why have they not heard our concerns? Or are they still making this issue about winning elections?” she says.

Six persons were arrested in connection with the lynching of her husband. Although their crime was caught on camera, all six were later acquitted by a court and today roam free. Despite the case gaining national attention, with relatives, villagers, activists and even strangers on the internet helping crowdfund the legal battle, Khan’s family remains broken and long past the consolation of justice.

“There are laws to protect the cows, but where are the laws to protect us, the people who have lived and died in Haryana?” asks Jaibuna, her thick Mewati accent coloured with emotion.

