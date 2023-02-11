For the love of an elephant

February 11, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Ratneswar Gogoi wants the Supreme Court to use its rare extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to do “complete justice” and bring his elephant Rongmala back to him.

It has been nearly two years since the authorities took Rongmala away. The elephant had never lived far from the Gogoi family. She was legally purchased and brought home by Mr. Gogoi’s grandfather in 1965.

Rongmala was taken into “custody” by the authorities in the Nameri forests of Assam in August 2021. An FIR said that she was used to illegally transport Nahor timber.

Recently, during the Supreme Court hearing on the case, the Assam government lawyer made a light-hearted comment about how the FIR mentioned that Rongmala was caught “red-handed”.

In custody for 1.7 years

But Mr. Gogoi, whose pleas from the Magistrate court to the Gauhati High Court for her release yielded no results, narrates a different story in his petition filed through advocate Avijit Roy before the Supreme Court.

According to him, Rongmala was taken for grazing by his uncle on the fateful day. While returning they were accosted by the “informant”, based on whose complaint the FIR was registered, for ₹1000. The uncle refused to pay and the complaint had followed.

Mr. Gogoi said that Rongmala was known to the forest department, which issues her transit passes for grazing in the forest. She is microchipped and the details of her legal owner are encrypted on the chip. No smuggled wood was seized and no weapons were recovered.

“Interestingly, the persons accused of smuggling the timber are not arrested, but the elephant is in custody for the past 1.7 years. She requires care by its owner. Not getting it would be highly detrimental to her health,” Mr. Roy argued.

The petition has urged the apex court, in the “interest of justice and for the welfare of the elephant”, to exercise its power under Article 142 to release the elephant to its owner’s care.

A Bench of Justices Krishna Murari and V. Ramasubramanian expressed concern about Rongmala’s welfare during a recent court hearing.

The Court has directed the Assam government to file an affidavit. The case is tentatively listed for hearing on February 24.