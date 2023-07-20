ADVERTISEMENT

RS Chairman nominates four women parliamentarians to panel of vice-chairpersons

July 20, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - New Delhi

For the first time in the history of Rajya Sabha, it ensures women equal representation in the panel

The Hindu Bureau

The panel, which was reconstituted before the monsoon session, has a total of eight members.   | Photo Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar nominated four women parliamentarians to the panel of vice-chairpersons, giving women equal representation in the panel, for the first time in the history of the Rajya Sabha, even as the women’s reservation Bill, that was first introduced in 1996, remains pending.

The panel, which was reconstituted before the monsoon session, has a total of eight members.

Among the newly nominated members, S. Phangnon Konyak has also found a berth. She is the first ever woman from Nagaland to be elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha. The other members are: nominated member P.T. Usha, BJD’s Sulata Deo and NCP’s Fauzia Khan. Both Ms. Khan and Ms. Usha were part of the earlier panel too. Among the men, Congress’s L. Hanumanthiah, Trinamool Congress’s Sukendu Shekhar Ray and the BJP’s Ghanshyam Tewari were nominated for the panel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US