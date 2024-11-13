ADVERTISEMENT

Food prices rising due to failed policies of Modi govt., says Congress

Published - November 13, 2024 09:03 pm IST - New Delhi

Tomatoes, onions, and potatoes disappearing from common man’s plate, says Jairam Ramesh

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over inflation, the Congress on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) claimed that tomatoes, onions and potatoes (TOP) had disappeared from the common man’s plate because of the “failure” of his policies.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh shared on X an old video of Mr. Modi where he is speaking on the importance of ‘TOP’ in Indian households.

Also read | At nearly 5-year high, 42.2% vegetable price rise propelled October retail inflation past 6.2% 

“What kind of top priority is this, Prime Minister? The prices of the things that you said would be given top priority are skyrocketing. Because of this, the inflation rate of vegetables has reached 42%. The inflation rate of tomatoes is 161.3%, of potatoes is 64.9% and onion is 51.8%,”Mr. Ramesh said in the accompanying post.

“Due to the failure of your policies, ‘TOP’ is disappearing from the plates of the poor,” he added.

His comments came a day after data showed that a 10.9% increase in food prices had pushed retail inflation to a 14-month high of 6.2% in October.

FMCG firms worry over high inflation, squeezing urban market; hint price hike

“Food inflation is now surging to double digits. Vegetable prices jumped 42.18% in October. Onions are now selling in places like Mumbai at prices as high as ₹80 per kilogram. Retail inflation is now above the RBI’s tolerance ceiling of 6%. All this is happening with sluggish consumption, lukewarm investment, stagnant real wages, and widespread unemployment,” Mr. Ramesh said.

The Congress leader claimed that the government’s impulse was only to exclude food prices from inflation measurement when it faces high food price rise.

