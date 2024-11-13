 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food prices rising due to failed policies of Modi govt., says Congress

Tomatoes, onions, and potatoes disappearing from common man’s plate, says Jairam Ramesh

Published - November 13, 2024 09:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over inflation, the Congress on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) claimed that tomatoes, onions and potatoes (TOP) had disappeared from the common man’s plate because of the “failure” of his policies.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh shared on X an old video of Mr. Modi where he is speaking on the importance of ‘TOP’ in Indian households.

Also read | At nearly 5-year high, 42.2% vegetable price rise propelled October retail inflation past 6.2% 

“What kind of top priority is this, Prime Minister? The prices of the things that you said would be given top priority are skyrocketing. Because of this, the inflation rate of vegetables has reached 42%. The inflation rate of tomatoes is 161.3%, of potatoes is 64.9% and onion is 51.8%,”Mr. Ramesh said in the accompanying post.

“Due to the failure of your policies, ‘TOP’ is disappearing from the plates of the poor,” he added.

His comments came a day after data showed that a 10.9% increase in food prices had pushed retail inflation to a 14-month high of 6.2% in October.

FMCG firms worry over high inflation, squeezing urban market; hint price hike

“Food inflation is now surging to double digits. Vegetable prices jumped 42.18% in October. Onions are now selling in places like Mumbai at prices as high as ₹80 per kilogram. Retail inflation is now above the RBI’s tolerance ceiling of 6%. All this is happening with sluggish consumption, lukewarm investment, stagnant real wages, and widespread unemployment,” Mr. Ramesh said.

The Congress leader claimed that the government’s impulse was only to exclude food prices from inflation measurement when it faces high food price rise.

Published - November 13, 2024 09:03 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / inflation and deflation / prices

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.