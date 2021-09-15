Following police objections, Trinamool changes rally date

Agartala

15 September 2021 04:10 IST

We will move High Court if permission for programme on September 22 is not granted, says party

The Trinamool Congress has deferred its rally-cum-padayatra here after the police raised objections to its scheduled dates. Party’s national general secretary Abhisek Banerjee was to lead the rally on Wednesday to mark its first big political programme in Tripura after a gap of four years.

“The police rejected our application for the rally scheduled for Wednesday citing a programme of another political party in the city. They have also rejected our application to hold the rally on Thursday pleading security arrangements needed for Biswakarma puja next day,” party leader Kunal Ghosh told newsmen.

He said the programme would be held on September 22.

Mr. Banerjee visited Tripura twice in the last two months and is frequently sending a bunch of party MPs, Ministers and senior functionaries to oversee organisation matters. New entrant from the Congress, former MP Sushmita Dev, is continuing her presence here.

Mr. Ghosh, party general secretary for West Bengal, has now been spending a considerable time in Tripura to oversee the organisation. He said they would move the High Court if permission for the programme on September 22 is not granted.

He regretted that hotels are not providing accommodation to the TMC leaders arriving from outside. He described Bengal and Tripura as two rooms of the same house.

Mr. Ghosh on Tuesday reiterated the claim that a number of BJP MLAs are in constant touch with the TMC. He however gave no details.