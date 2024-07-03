GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi breaks silence on Manipur, says govt making continuous efforts to normalise situation

PM Modi’s remarks on Manipur came a day after his speech in Lok Sabha was marked by sloganeering by opposition members, urging him to address the Manipur issue

Updated - July 03, 2024 05:38 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 04:50 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, in New Delhi on July 3, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, in New Delhi on July 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 3 said that the central government is making efforts to normalise the situation in the north-eastern State of Manipur, which has been witnessing ethnic violence since last year.

The Prime Minister was replying to the debate on ‘Motion of Thanks’ on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha. His remarks on Manipur came a day after his speech in Lok Sabha was marked by sloganeering by opposition members who were urging him to address the Manipur issue.

“The government is continuously making efforts to normalise the situation in Manipur. More than 11,000 FIRs have been registered and over 500 people arrested. Incidents of violence are continuously reducing in Manipur”, PM Modi said.

Agony still in Manipur, a year later

He further said that the Central and the State governments are establishing interactions with all stakeholders to restore peace.

“Today, schools, colleges, offices and other institutions are open in the state. The Central and the State govt are talking to all stakeholders to restore peace”, he said.

Addressing the opposition, PM Narendra Modi further attacked the Congress party stating that it had imposed President’s rule in Manipur 10 times.

“The Union Home Minister stayed there for many weeks...Central govt is extending all cooperation to Manipur to tackle the ongoing flood situation in the State. Today, two teams of NDRF have reached Manipur. I warn those who are trying to add the fuel to fire will be rejected by Manipur,” he said.

He further called on the opposition leaders to cooperate with the government to restore peace in the State.

“Leaving behind politics, we should cooperate to restore peace in Manipur”, he said.

The northeastern State has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Manipur / Parliament proceedings / parliament / Rajya Sabha

