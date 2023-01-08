ADVERTISEMENT

Following doctor protest, NMC may reconsider NEET-PG cut off date of internship 

January 08, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A senior official from the NMC confirmed, “We will not take any step which is detrimental to the future of the MBBS students.”

Maitri Porecha

Image used for representation purpose only.

After doctors wrote to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare appealing for the extension of the cut-off date to finish MBBS internships, beyond March 31, the National Medical Commission is actively considering the matter.

On January 7, a day after the Post Graduate National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) date was announced (to be held on March 5), the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association shot the letter.

This would render nearly 40,000 to 50,000 MBBS students ineligible for the exams, according to FORDA.

“NMC officials are studying the matter and they may take a call to extend the cut-off date limit for the internship further. Once they indicate a change we will re-issue the NEET-PG bulletin,” the NBE official said.

Delays caused during the last two years of COVID had caused many MBBS students to finish their year-long internship, which they undertook during their fourth year.

According to data collated by FORDA from 23 States, the internship culmination dates for the MBBS students were varying from April to November 2023.

“In Bihar for instance, the internships will culminate sometime in August. In Chattisgarh, the internships will end only in November. The students started interning late as the entire health system was busy with pandemic damage control. Most of them were asked to report for hospital postings to fulfil workforce shortage during Covid,” said FORDA president Aviral Mathur.

After the NEET-PG dates were announced, MBBS doctors from across India had written to FORDA with two sets of queries— one requesting postponement of internship date cut-offs and the second about deferring the NEET-PG exams altogether.

“Deferring NEET-PG exams altogether is a double-edged sword. In 2022, NEET-PG was conducted in May, however there was massive chaos that ensued later, and admissions occurred only five months later,” Mr. Mathur added. 

Over a lakh MBBS students were expected to sit for the NEET-PG exams this year.

