Following controversy over ad hoc jobs, RSS’s Uttarakhand ‘Prant Pracharak’ shifted to Uttar Pradesh

Yudhveer Singh, ‘Prant Pracharak’ of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Uttarakhand was shunted out from the State on Wednesday. Sources in the RSS told The Hindu that the action followed the controversy over ad hoc jobs in the Uttarakhand Assembly Secretariat, which the Congress alleged were given to people close to RSS and BJP leaders.

The decision of shifting Mr. Singh from Uttarakhand to Uttar Pradesh was taken at the RSS’ ongoing national executive meeting underway in Prayagraj, a senior RSS functionary said on the condition of anonymity.

“A purported list that was making rounds on social media suggested that a relative of Yudhveer also got a job in the Assembly Secretariat due to his influence. Though Singh had denied all such allegations, the organisation was not happy with it,” the source said, adding that Mr. Singh will now be ‘Seh Chetra Seva Pramukh’ in eastern U.P.

To counter the Congress’ allegations, RSS office-bearers in Uttarakhand had lodged a complaint with the Dehradun police’s cyber cell, accusing unidentified people of “spreading fake news, accusing Singh of misusing his position”.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has ordered a probe into the ad hoc jobs scam. State Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri cancelled the controversial appointments following the Opposition’s protests and allegations.

In a statement, Ms. Khanduri maintained that about 480 appointments in the Assembly Secretariat had been made in violation of rules since 2000.

On Mr. Singh’s move to U.P., the RSS’s publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar told The Hindu that it was a “routine process”. “Yudhveer will now work in eastern U.P.,” he said.