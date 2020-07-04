Modi was 230 km away from LAC: Congress

Congress leader Kapil Sibal. File

04 July 2020

His predecessors, Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Shashtri, had visited border outposts, it claims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was 230 km away from any forward post on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Friday, while many of his predecessors, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shashtri, had visited the border outposts, the Congress said on Saturday.

In an online press conference, Congress Rajya Sabha member and senior leader Kapil Sibal, quoting a news report in The Guardian in the U.K. -- “Our pastures have been taken: Indians rue China’s Himalayan land grab”, questioned the Modi government on the border row. The report also carries two satellite images, one from May 22, and another from June 23, of Pangsong Tso which, the newspaper said, “clearly shows substantial Chinese military structures, including a radar tower, that have been built close to a ridge known as Finger Four”.

Mr Sibal said, “Does the latest, and the first actual picture of Chinese occupation of our territory up to ‘Finger 4 Ridge’ in ‘Pangong Tso Lake’ area depict the truth on the ground? Is this Indian territory on which construction of radars, helipad and other structures have been built by the Chinese in a brazen act of transgression?”

The Congress urged Mr. Modi to come clean on the situation on the LAC. It asked the government to clarify if the Chinese have occupied the Indian territory of Galwan Valley, including patrol point-14, where 20 jawans of 16 Bihar Regiment were killed in a clash on June 15. “Also, have the Chinese occupied our territory up to Y-junction, which is 18 km inside of the LAC in the Depsang plains, threatening India’s strategic DBO airstrip, which is lifeline for soldiers posted at Siachen Glacier and the Karakoram Pass”, the party asked.

Memorandum submitted

It pointed out that councillors, sitting and former including those belonging to the BJP, had submitted a memorandum to Mr. Modi in February 2020 on Chinese intrusion.

“Did former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri not visit the forward locations to boost the morale of our soldiers? Did Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru also not visit our soldiers in forward locations in NEFA in 1962 to boost their morale? But it appears that our Prime Minister stayed 230 km away in ‘Nimu, Leh’,” Mr Sibal said. Indira Gandhi in fact, he added, visited the Galwan Valley.

“The times warrant India to look ‘eye-to-eye’ at China and unequivocally tell them to retreat from their illegal and brazen occupation of Indian territory. Mr. Prime Minister, this is the only ‘raj dharma’ that you must follow,” he stated.