Follow Lord Ram’s path during pandemic: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his speech at the temple town of Ayodhya on Wednesday to underscore the importance of following protocol in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quoting a Sanskrit verse from scriptures, Mr. Modi said, “Lord Ram’s direction is that elders, children and medical healers should always be protected. Corona has taught this very well to us.”
The bhoomi pujan [ground breaking] ceremony for a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya saw a limited number of invitees because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was restricted to 175 official guests.
According to the Prime Minister, Lord Ram speaks and acts according to the place, time and circumstances and teaches one how to move with time.
“It is even more essential to follow Lord Ram’s path in times of corona and the situation one is in. Currently, the need is to have ‘do gaz ki doori, mask hain zaroori’ [maintain six feet physical distance and a face mask is essential],” said Mr. Modi.
Earlier, soon after landing at a makeshift helipad at Ayodhya, Mr. Modi was seen wearing his face mask as he came out of a special helicopter of the Indian Air Force.
Dignitaries who were waiting to receive the Prime Minister, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel were waiting in designated circles.
