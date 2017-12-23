Fodder scam case: Lalu Prasad convicted, Jagannath Mishra acquitted

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was, on Saturday, convicted by a special CBI court in the two decades old fodder scam case.

The sentencing will be held on January 3.

Six of the accused have been acquitted, including former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra. A total of 22 accused were facing trial in the case.

All the convicted, including Lalu Prasad, have been taken into custody.