Fodder scam case: Lalu Prasad convicted, Jagannath Mishra acquitted

RJD chief Lalu Prasad with wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav at a party meeting in Patna. File photo.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad with wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav at a party meeting in Patna. File photo.   | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

The sentencing will be held on January 3.

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was, on Saturday, convicted by a special CBI court in the two decades old fodder scam case.

Six of the accused have been acquitted, including former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra. A total of 22 accused were facing trial in the case.

All the convicted, including Lalu Prasad, have been taken into custody.

An earlier version of the story said seven were accquitted. The number has been revised to six.
