Focus on individuals manipulating ratings system: BARC

17 October 2020 19:18 IST

Committed to generating scientific data, says audience research body

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC India) on Saturday said its efforts on “combating infiltration” were focused on the individual(s) responsible for manipulating the TRP system.

“We firmly believe that television channels are committed to maintaining a clean and transparent ecosystem,” BARC said in a statement.

“Over the last several days, there have been various news reports as regard to Television Ratings and BARC India. BARC India as an industry body has representation from bodies that represent Broadcasters, Advertisers, and Advertising and Media Agencies. BARC India owns and manages a transparent, accurate and inclusive TV audience measurement system,” it said.

It said it was providing the necessary assistance to the ongoing investigation by law enforcement agency and this should be seen in “the light of larger stability of the panel and in the interests of self-regulation, rather than in isolated cases of particular channels which leads to a distortion of facts,” the statement said.

“BARCs management team works with full confidence and support of Board and the various Committees. BARC continues to be driven by only one goal: to generate ratings that its subscribers rely on which are deeply rooted in science, report with the greatest sense of responsibility and truly reflect ‘What India Watches’,” it added.