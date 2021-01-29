Budget to be seen as part of mini-budgets presented last year: Modi

New Delhi

29 January 2021 12:29 IST

Govt. will take every step to fulfil people’s expectations, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the current Budget Session the first of this decade and an opportunity to fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters, even as 18 political parties announced a boycott of President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to both Houses of Parliament on the contentious agriculture reforms laws.

“The last year was also a year which saw not one but several mini-budget-like packages announced as we dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, and this budget is to be seen as part of that series of mini-budgets presented by the government last year,” said Mr. Modi, offering key hints on the Union budget to be presented on February 1.

Mr. Modi added that the government would take every step to fulfil the expectations of the people and hoped that all members of Parliament would direct their energy to this goal.

Advertising

Advertising

The Budget Session of Parliament will be held between January 29 and April 8, with a recess from February 15 to March 7. The continued protest by farmer unions on the three agriculture-related laws cleared by Parliament in the last Monsoon Session is expected to make this a stormy session.