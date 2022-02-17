FM Nirmala Sitharaman pitches for expeditious, equitable distribution of vaccines to aid global recovery

PTI February 17, 2022 12:24 IST

She shared insights on India's policy response to pandemic and suggested that recovery measures have to be built around a long-term vision

She shared insights on India's policy response to pandemic and suggested that recovery measures have to be built around a long-term vision

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 17 pitched for expeditious and equitable distribution of vaccines to aid global recovery. She shared insights on India's policy response to pandemic and suggested that recovery measures have to be built around a long-term vision. Participating in the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting under G20 Indonesia presidency, Ms. Sitharaman stressed that it is crucial to address the gaps in global pandemic preparedness and the work of G20 Joint Finance and Health Task Force should progress in this direction. Also Read Nirmala Sitharaman says “loot” is in Congress DNA "In the first session today, FM talked about the global economic outlook and risks including #inflation, #supply disruptions and new variants of the virus and called for #expeditious and #equitable distribution of vaccines to aid #recovery," a tweet by the Finance Ministry said. She emphasised on addressing structural bottlenecks to reduce the pandemic's scarring effects and build resilience.



