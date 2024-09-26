FM Nirmala Sitharaman discusses enhancing bilateral cooperation with Uzbekistan President

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) called on Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties including in the area of fintech, renewable energy and climate action.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the 9th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of AIIB in Samarkand, Sitharaman suggested to the President of Uzbekistan that as tourism between India and Uzbekistan continues to grow, bilateral discussion on cooperation in fintech and a cross-border real-time payments system would benefit to students, tourists and businesses on both sides.

“Recognising the potential for further enhancing bilateral cooperation, the President appreciated India’s proposals to collaborate in new areas such as digital technologies, and renewable energy in addition to strengthening traditional areas of cooperation,” the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Appreciating Uzbekistan's efforts towards sustainable development, she said, both nations can explore ways to cooperate on green technologies and climate action initiatives.