 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FM Nirmala Sitharaman congratulates Tulsi Gabbard on appointment as U.S. Director of National Intelligence

“In my few interactions with you, I have been impressed by the clarity of your thoughts and dedication,” Ms. Sitharaman said of Ms. Gabbard

Published - November 16, 2024 08:52 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
File picture of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, right, meeting Tulsi Gabbard

File picture of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, right, meeting Tulsi Gabbard

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has congratulated Tulsi Gabbard on being appointed as the Director of National Intelligence in the United States.

In a social media post, Ms. Sitharaman said, “Congratulations @TulsiGabbard on being selected to serve as Director of National Intelligence. For 21 years, you served the USA as a soldier, becoming a Lt. Colonel in the Army Reserve. In my few interactions with you, I have been impressed by the clarity of your thoughts and dedication. Good wishes.”

Tulsi Gabbard: Trump’s Hindu pick for director of national intelligence

Ms. Gabbard, known for her service in the U.S. Army Reserve, has had a distinguished career spanning over two decades, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Earlier, while announcing Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Mr. Trump praised Ms. Gabbard’s commitment to fighting for the country and the freedoms of all Americans over the past two decades.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Cabinet: From vaccine sceptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr to Elon Musk

“I am pleased to announce that former Congresswoman, Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard, will serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans,” he said.

“As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties She is now a proud Republican! I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!” said Mr. Trump.

Notably, Mr. Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 295 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes.

Published - November 16, 2024 08:52 am IST

Related Topics

USA / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.