FM Nirmala Sitharaman congratulates Tulsi Gabbard on appointment as U.S. Director of National Intelligence

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has congratulated Tulsi Gabbard on being appointed as the Director of National Intelligence in the United States.

In a social media post, Ms. Sitharaman said, “Congratulations @TulsiGabbard on being selected to serve as Director of National Intelligence. For 21 years, you served the USA as a soldier, becoming a Lt. Colonel in the Army Reserve. In my few interactions with you, I have been impressed by the clarity of your thoughts and dedication. Good wishes.”

Ms. Gabbard, known for her service in the U.S. Army Reserve, has had a distinguished career spanning over two decades, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Earlier, while announcing Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Mr. Trump praised Ms. Gabbard’s commitment to fighting for the country and the freedoms of all Americans over the past two decades.

“I am pleased to announce that former Congresswoman, Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard, will serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans,” he said.

“As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties She is now a proud Republican! I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!” said Mr. Trump.

Notably, Mr. Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 295 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes.