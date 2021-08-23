National

Flying object spotted near Jammu border, fired upon

BSF personnel carry a Pakistani drone, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and grenades, which was shot down by them along the International Border, at Rathua area of Hiranagar sector in Kathua, in Jammu. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Border Security Force (BSF) spotted a flying object and fired at it along the International Border (IB) in Arnia sector of Jammu district on Monday, August 23, 2021.

An official said it was spotted around 5:30 a.m.

“It was blinking red and yellow light. Our forward troops in Arnia sector observed and opened fire at it,” a BSF spokesman said.

The BSF said it used 25 Light Machine Gun rounds on the flying object. "After the firing, the object gained some height and went towards the Pakistani side.”

The BSF said it launched a search with the help of the local police.

The Jammu province has witnessed heightened movement of drones from across the border.

The police said drones were used to drop weapons on this side. Several drones carrying weapons have been shot down in Jammu.


