Florence Nightingale Award for Brig. Saraswati

20 September 2021 19:46 IST

‘As a renowned operation theatre nurse, she has assisted in over 3,000 lifesaving and emergency surgeries,’ says Defence Ministry

In a virtual ceremony on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the National Florence Nightingale Award 2020 on Deputy Director General of Military Nursing Service (MNS) Brig. S.V. Saraswati for her immense contribution to the MNS as nurse administrator, a Defence Ministry statement said.

National Florence Nightingale Award is the highest national distinction a nurse can achieve for selfless devotion and exceptional professionalism.

“As a renowned operation theatre nurse, Brig. Saraswati has assisted in more than 3,000 lifesaving and emergency surgeries and has trained residents, operation room nursing trainees and auxiliary staff in her career,” the statement said. She has prepared patient teaching materials and improvised drape kits and suture packing for cardiac surgeries, it stated.

Brig. Saraswati hails from Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh and was commissioned into the MNS on December 28, 1983.

Stating that she has conducted various outreach activities for the troops and has trained more than 1,000 soldiers and families in basic life support, the statement added that Brig. Saraswati has served at various pan-India Army hospitals and United Nations Peace Keeping Forces at Congo.

In recognition of her distinguished service, Brig. Saraswati was awarded General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendation (2005), United Nations Medal (MONOC) (2007) and Chief of the Army Staff Commendation (2015).