Monsoon fury: Yediyurappa visits flood-hit Karnataka districts | Live updates

10.50 a.m. | Weather update

Flood situation over north interior Karnataka and south Maharashtra will ease down from August 10 or 11, says Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist, Skymet

Skymet also predicts that most parts of Gujarat will experience flood-like situation with heavy rains on August 9. Intensity will go down from 10, says the weather service company.

"Heavy to very heavy rains have occurred over Chhattisgarh and many parts of Madhya Pradesh. Now heavy rains are possible over MP's Vidarbha and south east Rajasthan for next 24 hours,"says Skymet

Delhi weather to remain dry until August 12. Monsoon trough is south of Delhi and humid easterly winds are blowing. Isolated thunder storm activities can't be ruled out. But, Rain is expected in moderate intensity from 13th, Skymet added.

10.45 a.m. | Maharashtra

5 more NDRF teams from the Punjab pressed into action in Kolhapur and Sangli

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Kolhapur Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil and Maharashtra water resources Minister Girish Mahajan to take stock of the situation via an aerial survey of flood hit districts.

Reports of 1000 persons still marooned in water logged rural areas of Sangli

According to military sources, a total of 16 columns and 12 Engineer Task Forces comprising almost 1000 Army personnel have been deployed in flood-hit Belagavi, Bagalkot and Raichur districts of Karnataka, and Kolhapur and Sangli districts in Maharashtra to carry out flood relief operations.

10.40 a.m. | Karnataka

Couple stranded on roof of their house in Kabalapur

A couple who were stranded on the roof of their house in Kabalapur would be rescued using helicopters, Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa said in Belagavi on Thursday.

"We have urged the central government for all assistance. The couple will be rescued on priority today", he said.

The government's other priorities will be releasing compensation to families of those who died in the floods and releasing Rs 10,000 to farmers, including Rs 6,000 under PM kisan yojana, and Rs 4,000 from the state government.

10.30 a.m. | Maharashtra

Over 1.32 lakh evacuated from 5 districts in western Maharashtra

Over a lakh people from 20,000 families have been moved to safety as local residents, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Armed forces are pulling out all the stops to rescue those stuck in water-logged areas in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

The districts are experiencing the worst deluge since 2005.

Sixteen people in five districts — Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur — in western Maharashtra have lost their lives over the past week. Around 1.32 lakh people from these districts have been evacuated till Wednesday, Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said.

10.00 a.m.| Karnataka

Discharge from Kabini dam stepped up to 60,000 cusecs

The crest gates of the Kabini reservoir in H.D. Kote in Mysuru district have been opened and the discharge has been stepped up to 60,000 cusecs, the highest so far this year.

The district administration is in touch with the authorities in Wayanad district in Kerala, the catchment area for Kabini, and were informed of very heavy rainfall and have warned of a surge in the inflow to the dam.

Last year around the same time, the outflow was around 80,000 cusecs, which led to flooding in the downstream area.

9.45 a.m.| Karnataka

NDRF deployed in Dharwad district

With the flood situation turning worse, a team of NDRF has been deployed in the Dharward district of Karnataka.

According to latest reports, about 10 villages have been totally inundated and families residing in those areas are being shifted to safety.

The district administration has stepped up rescue operation and rehabilitation works. Several areas in the Dharwad city limits too have remained innundated.

More rehabilitation centres have been opened, taking total numbers to eight. Over 400 people have been shifted to various rehabilitation centers in the city so far.

9.40 a.m. | Kerala

Red alert in Kerala's Malappuram

There are reports of innudation in the Nilambur and Karulai regions of Malappuram district of Kerala, where a red alert has been declared. There are also reports of landslides at a few places following heavy rains.

Flooding in Malappuram on August 8, 2019 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

9.30 a.m. | Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa visits flooded areas

Villagers in Dhamane pour out their woes ito CM B.S. Yediyurappa when he came to visit them on

"No officer has come to meet us till now. Today they are coming in cars and vans because you are here," Lakhman Bhishte, a resident tells the CM.

Nagavva Hukkeri said that they had not got drinking water for four days. There is a scarcity of milk and vegetables too, she said.

9.00 a.m. | Karnataka

Traffic movement on Bengaluru-Mangaluru Road (NH 75) has been affected after a tree was uprooted near Sakaleshpur.

Vehicles were stuck on the highway for a couple of hours.

The Forest Department has cleared the tree, ensuring traffic movement.

8.20 a.m.| Karnataka

Inflow to Hemavati reservoir on the rise

The inflow to Hemavati reservoir has been on the rise due to heavy rains in the catchment area. In the last 24 hours, the inflow was 48,133 cusecs.

With this the water level in the reservoir has increased to 2905.30 ft against the full reservoir level of 2922ft.

The total quantity of water available in the reservoir is 23.27 TMC.

8.00 a.m.| Karnataka

Hassan district declares holiday for schools and colleges

Hassan district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in six taluks of the district in view of heavy rains.

The education institutes in Hassan, Alur, Sakaleshpur, Holenarsipur, Arakalgud and Belur will remain closed on Thursday.

7.45 a.m.| Karnataka

Rivers, tributaries flow above danger level in north Karnataka districts

With no let-up in the rains and increased outflow from the reservoirs in Krishna basin in both Maharashtra and North Karnataka, the flood situation in the northern districts only worsened on Wednesday.

The rivers in these districts are flowing above danger level and their tributaries and rivulets too are in spate.

The district administrations of Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, and Dharwad have declared holiday for all educational institutions. It will be holiday for three days in Belagavi and Dharwad, two days in Haveri, and one day in Uttara Kannada.