Flooding in Bangladesh not due to release of waters from Tripura dam: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday (August 22, 2024) denied reports of floods in the eastern districts of Bangladesh were caused due to the opening of the Dumbur dam in Tripura.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have seen concerns being expressed in Bangladesh that the current situation of flood in districts on the eastern borders of Bangladesh has been caused by opening of the Dumbur dam upstream of the Gumti River in Tripura. This is factually not correct,” the agency said in a statement.

Western Tripura and parts of Bangladesh have been inundated with rain in the last few days and this was largely responsible for the flooding in downstream Bangladesh. The Dumbur dam, a hydropower project, had been “auto releasing” water as a consequence of the rainfall, their statement noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dumbnur dam is a hydroelectric project and is built upon the Gumti river which flows through India and Bangladesh.

Tripura has witnessed heavy rainfall, with ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall being reported over southern and western Tripura from 19th-22nd this month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

“We would like to point out that the catchment areas of Gumti river that flows through India and Bangladesh have witnessed heaviest rains of this year over the last few days. The flood in Bangladesh is primarily due to waters from these large catchments downstream of the dam,” the MEA statement emphasised, “The Dumbur dam is located quite far from the border — over 120 Km upstream of Bangladesh. It is a low-height dam (about 30m) that generates power, which feeds into a grid and from which Bangladesh draws 40MW power from Tripura.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Through the 120 Km course of the river there were three water-level observation sites at Amarpur, Sonamura and Sonamura 2 in Tripura.

Rainfall has been continuing since 21 August in the whole of Tripura and adjoining districts of Bangladesh.

“In the event of heavy inflow, automatic releases had been observed from the dam,” their communique noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Automatic releases are a feature of dams that store water for power generation and meant to ensure that water doesn’t exceed a certain level to ensure the reservoir’s stability.

Amarpur station is in part of a bilateral protocol under which India had been transmitting real-time flood data to Bangladesh.

Indian authorities had communicated the rising water-level trends to Bangladesh upto 1500 hrs on 21 August 2024. However, a power outage had distrupted this flow of information from 6 pm though India had been communicating flood data to Bangladesh “through other means,” the MEA said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Floods on the common rivers between India and Bangladesh were a shared problem inflicting “sufferings to people on both sides”, and required close mutual cooperation towards resolving them.

India and Bangladesh shared 54 common cross-border rivers and river water cooperation was an important part of bilateral engagement.

“We remain committed to resolving issues and mutual concerns in water resources and river water management through bilateral consultations and technical discussions,” the communique noted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.