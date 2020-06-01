Flood waters recede in Assam; toll touches 9

While water levels have fallen in the inundated districts of Assam, two more people were reported drowned on Monday, taking the flood-related toll to nine.

Official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the floodwaters had continued to recede since May 28 with the number of affected districts down from 11 to three.

While more than 14,500 of the 21,807 people returning home from relief camps, the number of affected people came down from 2.52 lakh to 1.97 lakh during the last 24 hours.

2 deaths in Kampur

“Two people died in the Kampur area of (central Assam’s) Nagaon district, although (western Assam’s) Goalpara district remains the worst affected with 1.48 lakh people still unable to return home,” the official said.

Four of the nine who drowned were from Goalpara district, three from Nagaon and one from the adjoining Hojai district.

According to the data provided by ASDMA, the floods have affected a total of 253 villages and damaged crop on 24,927.5 hectares of land. River erosion has been reported from several districts, but the major damage has been done in Sonitpur district.

The three flood-affected districts are Goalpara, Hojai and Nagaon.