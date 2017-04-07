Flood situation continues in Valley, water level recedes

As Jhelum river, running across the Valley, remains in spate for the second consecutive day on Friday, however, the water levels have started receding in south Kashmir and Srinagar since morning.

In south Kashmir, the gauge at Sangam was at 20.65 feet compared to 22.10 feet compared to nine hours ago. Similarly, in a major relief, the water level at the Ram Munshibagh gauge in Srinagar has come down from 20 feet to 19.70 for the same period. However, the water levels at both the gauges continue to flow above the danger mark.

The authorities have asked people living in low-lying area to remain vigilant. A alert has been sounded in all the districts and medicos have been asked to remain available to meet any eventuality. All schools have been closed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday. A tweet sent from the official handle of the Prime Minister's office said: "The PM offered all possible support in dealing with the flood situation in the Valley."

Rains and fresh snowfall for the past three days sparked a flood alarm in Kashmir Valley as water was swelling in three streams in south, central and north Kashmir, while the Jhelum river was in spate.