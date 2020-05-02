Flights stay suspended till May 17: DGCA

A day after the government announced the extension of the lockdown till May 17, the DGCA on Saturday said all commercial flights will remain suspended till the midnight of May 17.
“It is reiterated that foreign and domestic airlines shall be suitably informed about the opening of their operations whether international to/from India or domestic, respectively, in due course,” a circular of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation stated. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus.
All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period.
Cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights are allowed to operate.
