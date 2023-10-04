ADVERTISEMENT

23 Army personnel missing after flash floods in North Sikkim

October 04, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:40 am IST - NEW DELHI

Search operations are underway

The Hindu Bureau

The floods were due to a cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim and vehicles submerged under slush.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

23 Army personnel are missing at Bardang near Singtam after a flash flood in the Teesta river in Lachen valley caused due to sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, according to the Defence Spokesperson Guwahati. Search operations are underway.

“Due to sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, a flash flood occurred in the Teesta River in Lachen valley Some army establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm details,” the Spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water level upto 15-20 feet high downstream, the statement said. “This has led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected. 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush.”

(More details awaited)

