Flash flood risk alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu for next 24 hours

There is a flash flood risk during the next 24 hours for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The risk alert was extended to the following places in Andhra Pradesh: Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore districts, Chittoor and Kadapa districts. And, it applies to the following districts in Tamil Nadu: Cuddalore, Dharampuri, Krishnagiri, Perambalur, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvallur and Vellore districts. It also extends to Yanam.

Surface runoff and inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areasof concern due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours with the depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved likely to cross north Tamil Nadu - South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai, during early morning of October 17.

Fishermen warned not to venture into seas tomorrow also

High waves between 3.1 – 4.2 meters were predicted and surface current speeds couldvary between 65 - 116 cm/sec; hence fishermen have been warned not to venture into seas tomorrow alsowhile those already in the seas have been advised to return to the coasts, as per the joint bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) here on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) post noon.

Disruption of marine and inland water transportation likely

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and south interior Karnataka are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely. There is a likelihood disruption of marine and inland water transportation like small boats and trawlers, damage to ‘kutcha’ roads, possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures and localized landslides/mudslides/landslips/mud slips.

Meanwhile, as forecasted by the INCOIS warning against beachside activities for the coastal states on account of the swell surges, there have been reports of inundations in many low lying areas across the coastal region in south Kerala and Tamil Nadu. “Our observations through the buoys and the climate models used, based on which we have made our forecast, have been validated with the inundations on the ground in these places,” informed Director T. Srinivasa Kumar.