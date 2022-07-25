Flag Code amendment a progressive move, says Naveen Jindal

The former Lok Sabha MP had campaigned for changed to the Flag Code

Workers prepare the Indian national flags, to be distributed ahead of Independence Day on August 15, at Laxmipati Sarees Textile Manufacturing company, in Surat, on July 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The former Lok Sabha MP had campaigned for changed to the Flag Code

Former Lok Sabha MP and industrialist Naveen Jindal on Sunday welcomed the government’s move to amend the Flag Code of India, allowing the Tricolour to be flown at both day and night.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) amended the Flag Code on July 20 to allow a member of the public to hoist the flag at their houses at day and night.

Reacting to the development, Mr. Jindal, who has campaigned for changes to the Flag Code, said in a tweet: “This is a very progressive decision. This amendment to the Flag Code of India, will definitely encourage more and more people to display the Tiranga with dignity and pride on all days of the year and will also give a boost to the #HarGharTiranga campaign. Jai Hind (sic)”.

Last year, the government had amended the Flag Code to allow flags made of materials other than khadi, ahead of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme that promotes hoisting of flags by households.