Five students killed in Rajasthan road accident

25 March 2021 02:48 IST

Three girls and two boys studying IX and X among victims

Five children were killed and one was injured in Dantwara village of Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Wednesday when a speeding car hit them from behind while they were returning home from their school. The deceased included three girls and two boys, who were students of IX and X classes.

The driver lost control because of high speed and the car swerved into an agricultural field after hitting the children walking on the roadside. Two children died on the spot, while others succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital. All of them were aged between 13 and 14 years.

The agitated villagers of the Karda area gathered on the spot and blocked the road for some time. Police suspect that the driver, who absconded after the accident, was in an inebriated condition.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condoled the death of the five children and wished an early recovery to Veena, 14, who was admitted in a serious condition to the government hospital in Sanchore.