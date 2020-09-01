Five States together account for 65.4% of COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

States/UTs are progressively increasing their testing capacity, says Health Ministry

In the last 24 hours, five States have posted the highest addition to the new cases in the country, with Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka leading the tally, followed by Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Together they account for 56% of the confirmed cases added in the last 24 hours, said a release issued by the Union Health Ministry here on Tuesday.

The Ministry said that these five States have also reported the maximum number of patients that were cured and discharged in the last 24 hours, cumulatively accounting for 58.04% of the national figure of 65,081 persons.

With a cumulative figure of 536 deaths in the last 24 hours, the five States together account for 65.4% of the deaths added to the national total (819). Maharashtra has reported 184 deaths, Karnataka has added 113, followed by Tamil Nadu (91), Andhra Pradesh (85) and Uttar Pradesh (63).

Giving details of COVID-19 sample testing in India, the Ministry said that India’s cumulative tests crossed 4.3 crore On Tuesday.

“1,22,66,514 tests were done in the last two weeks alone. States/UTs are progressively increasing their testing capacity. The States contributing maximum to the overall number of tests include Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra among others. These three States account for nearly 34% of the total testing,” said the release.

The Ministry added that India’s per day testing capacity has crossed 10 lakh tests. 10,16,920 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

“There has been a sustained growth in the average weekly numbers of tests. The weekly average tests have multiplied by more than four times since the first week of January 2020,” said the Ministry.

Stating that expanded diagnostic lab network and facilitation for easy testing across the country have given a substantial boost, the Ministry noted that Tests Per Million (TPM) have also seen a sharp increase to 31,394.

“22 States/UTs have better TPM than national average. Goa, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are reporting maximum number of tests in a day,” the Ministry said.