Five States reporting a surge in the daily new cases: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI

24 March 2021 16:34 IST

India has reported 47,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single day spike since early November, taking the tally to 1,17,34,058, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The numbers have spiked after a slight dip on Tuesday at 40,715 cases. New cases have been on the rise for the past nearly two weeks now.

“Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat are reporting a surge in the daily new cases. They account for 77.44% of them. Six States cumulatively account for 81.65% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 28,699. It is followed by Punjab with 2,254 and Karnataka 2,010,’’ it said.

Eight States have reported a higher weekly positivity rate than the national average (4.11%). Maharashtra leads with a weekly positivity rate of 20.53%. Six States accounted for 83.27% of the 275 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra saw the highest number of casualties (132). Punjab reported 53 daily deaths and Chhattisgarh 20.

Twelve States/UTs including Odisha, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours.

Additional Secretary, Health Ministry, Arti Ahuja has written to States/UTs cautioning against any laxity during the upcoming festival season. “Any laxity at this point in ensuring strict adherence to various SOPs issued by the Health Ministry to contain the spread of COVID-19 may result in losing the impetus and benefits that our country has gained so far in managing the virus,’’ she said.