Five overground workers detained under Public Safety Act in J&K's Ramban

Police prepared dossiers of the five persons and their activities, mostly in the district’s Banihal tehsil, officials said

PTI Banihal/Jammu
October 20, 2022 12:52 IST

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

Five alleged overground workers have been detained under the Public Safety Act for engagement in anti-national activities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on October 20, officials said.

Police prepared dossiers of the five persons and their activities, mostly in the district’s Banihal tehsil, they said.

The District Magistrate slapped them with the Public Safety Act and were later detained, the officials added.

The five alleged overground workers detained have been identified as Nazir ahmad Pala of Fagu Doligam, Mohammad Usma Banli of Pogal Kunda, Firdious Ahmad Khan of Krawa, Abdul Hamid Khan of Tethar and Anyatullah wani of Gund Adalkoot.

Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma confirmed the detention of the overground workers to PTI.

