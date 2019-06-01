National

Five militants return to families in Kashmir

Surrendered militants attend classes organised by Army's 13 Rashtriya Rifles at Hajin in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo

Surrendered militants attend classes organised by Army's 13 Rashtriya Rifles at Hajin in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

However, the police did not reveal their names due to “security reasons”.

Five youths, who had joined different militant  ranks, have returned to their families in Kashmir, according to the police.

"The five youths shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream due to the efforts of their families and police," said the police.

However, their identities were not revealed for security reasons.

Dozens of militants hade laid down arms in Kashmir since 2017 when police announced that they would accept offer of local militants to surrender even during ongoing encounters.

Most of these militants have returned home after appeals by their families to shun the path of violence.

(With inputs from PTI)

