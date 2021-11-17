Five militants killed in J&K’s Kulgam: police

Srinagar

17 November 2021 17:36 IST

TRF commander Afaq Sikandar among those killed

Five militants, including a ‘commander’ of The Resistance Front (TRF), were killed in two separate operations in Kulgam on Wednesday.

“TRF commander Afaq Sikandar was among the two militants killed in the Gopalpora encounter,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said. Three militants were killed in a separate operation of the security forces carried out in Pombai village.

Two joint teams of the police and the Army trapped two groups of militants in Kulgam’s Pombai and Gopalpora village in the afternoon, following “credible information about their presence”.

The two villages are just one kilometre apart from each other.

“The hiding militants opened fire on the search parties of the security forces. In the ensuing encounter, the militants were killed,” the police said. The identity and affiliation of the militants could not be ascertained immediately.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kumar said a major tragedy was averted in Pulwama when two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were arrested.

“Two ready to use improvised explosive devices were recovered from their possession. An investigation is in progress,” the IGP said. The arrested were identified as Amir Bashir and Mukhtar Bhat.

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and two civilians were on Wednesday injured in a grenade attack by militants on a patrol vehicle at the Srinagar-Baramulla highway near Palhalan in Baramulla district. An official said, “The grenade exploded near the CRPF vehicle. Two jawans and two civilians sustained splinter injuries.”Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Exchange of fire

An exchange of fire was reported between infiltrators and the Army near the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Uri.

An official said fire was exchanged at night when movement of infiltrators was noticed near the Dhulanja post in Rewand Nallah.

“The whole area has been cordoned off. A search operation is on,” officials said.