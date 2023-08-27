HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five MiG-29 jets of IAF participating in mega war game in Egypt

The biennial Tri-Services exercise, Bright-Star, is taking place at Cairo (West) Air Base

August 27, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
MiG-29 fighter planes. File

MiG-29 fighter planes. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed five MiG-29 combat jets, six transport aircraft and a group of its special forces personnel at a 21-day multilateral war game in Egypt that began on August 27.

The biennial Tri-Services exercise, Bright-Star, is taking place at Cairo (West) Air Base and it is being participated by militaries of the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Greece and Qatar besides of the host country and India, officials said.

It is for the first time that the IAF is participating in the exercise. “The IAF contingent will consist of five MiG-29, two IL-78, two C-130 and two C-17 aircraft. Personnel from the IAF’s Garud special forces, as well as those from the Numbers 28, 77, 78 and 81 squadrons will be participating in the exercise,” the IAF said.

Around 150 personnel from the Indian Army are also part of the Indian contingent.

“The objective of the exercise is to practice planning and execution of joint operations,” the IAF said in a statement.

“Besides leading to the formation of bonding across borders, such interactions also provide a means to further strategic relations between participating nations,” it said. It said India and Egypt have had “exceptional relationship and deep cooperation wherein the two jointly undertook development of aero-engine and aircraft in 1960s and training of Egyptian pilots was done by Indian counterparts”. The relations between the two countries were elevated to the level of strategic partnership during Egyptian President Abdeh Fattah El-Sisi’s visit to India in January.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Egypt in June during which the two sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen their overall strategic partnership.

The defence and strategic cooperation between India and Egypt has been on an upswing in the last few years.

The Indian and Egyptian armies conducted the first ever joint exercise in January this year.

Egypt has already shown interest in procuring Tejas light combat aircraft, radars, military helicopters and other platforms from India.

In July last year, the IAF participated in a month-long tactical leadership programme in Egypt with three Su-30 MKI jets and two C-17 transport aircraft.

In September last, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid a three-day visit to Egypt.

Related Topics

defence

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.