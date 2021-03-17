Five killed while repairing septic tank in Agra

Four belonged to a single family

Five persons died after they fell into a septic tank that they were repairing in a village in Agra, police said on Tuesday evening.

While one person died on the spot, four others were declared dead at a hospital, said SSP Agra Babloo Kumar.

The victims were repairing a septic rank in Pratappura village in Fatehabad area of the district. Four of them belonged to one family, said Mr. Kumar, adding that the fifth victim died while trying to save them.

Autopsy of the bodies was being carried out.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the kin of the dead.