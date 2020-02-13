National

Five killed in pickup van accident

Five people, including a minor, were killed and 12 others injured when a pickup van ferrying labourers rammed into a tree in Gujarat’s Mehsana district on Wednesday, police said.

About 20 labourers were travelling in the van when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a tree near Kheralu on Malekpur-Siddhpur road around 3 a.m., an official from Kheralu police station said. The injured were taken to hospitals in Vadnagar and Kheralu.

Feb 13, 2020

