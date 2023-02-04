HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court gets five new judges

Once they take oath early next week, the strength of the apex court will go up to 32 judges.

February 04, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Supreme Court in New Delhi. File

Supreme Court in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Five judges were appointed to the Supreme Court on Saturday with the Centre clearing the names recommended by the Collegium on December 13 last year.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted to announce the appointment of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court; Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court; Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court; Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court; and Justice Manoj Misra of Allahabad High Court as apex court judges.

Once they take oath early next week, the strength of the apex court will go up to 32 judges.

At present the top court is functioning with 27 judges, including the Chief Justice of India. Its sanctioned strength, including the CJI, is 34.

ALSO READ
Explained | How are Supreme Court judges appointed in India?

Their appointments come amidst strong observations by a Supreme Court bench questioning the delay on part of the government in appointing and transferring judges based on the recommendations of the SC Collegium.

A senior government functionary said the five appointments have nothing to do with the bench’s observation and were made after the Cente took a considered decision.

The appointments came in due course, he added.

Related Topics

judge / court administration

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.