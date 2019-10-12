Eight civilians injured in Srinagar grenade blast

Eight civilians were injured as suspected militants hurled a grenade on Hari Singh High Street, a commercial hub, in Srinagar on October 12.

“Eight civilians were injured in the blast that took place on the roadside,” Deputy Inspector-General of Police V.K. Birdi said.

The incident took place between 2.30 p.m. and 3 p.m. when there was a heavy rush of locals buying from stalls and carts on the pathway. Shops in the area were closed because of the shutdown observed since August 5 when the Centre divested Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

The area was cordoned off immediately after the blast, but the attackers escaped, officials said.

The police said the grenade fell near a de-watering machine and exploded. A woman was among the injured.

Officials of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital said one injured was discharged, and the others were under treatment, their condition stable.

This is the third such attack in the Kashmir Valley by suspected militants since August 5. Two grenade attacks had occurred in Srinagar and Anantnag districts.

The attack comes amid posters that appeared in parts of the Valley, asking the people to observe a shutdown to protest against the revocation of the special status.