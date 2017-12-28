Five former ECIL officials booked

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case for alleged corruption in the purchase of GSM interception and monitoring systems worth ₹41 crore by Electronic Corporation of India Ltd. (ECIL) from a German company during 2004-2010.
In all, 12 systems were procured for use by investigation agencies.
The case is based on a preliminary inquiry that was initiated in March, on the basis of a complaint lodged in September 2013. The complaint alleged grave irregularities and procedural violations in the procurement of the phone interception systems from ELD Industrie Holding KG, allegedly an unqualified supplier.
The CBI has named 12 accused in the FIR, includifive retired senior functionaries for ECIL, three Delhi-based companies, a retired Army Colonel and others.
